CM sets one week deadline to eliminate encroachments across Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a target to eliminate encroachments across Punjab within a week with directions to the deputy commissioners to launch a decisive crackdown on corruption while designing a more effective administrative system to address public issues. Chairing a meeting, the chief minister affirmed that encroachers would not be allowed to operate freely in Punjab. She also directed deputy commissioners to monitor houses built under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ program to ensure transparency. The chief minister lauded efforts in Mianwali where the administration created monuments, waterfalls, and attractive urban models at intersections. She emphasized that roads must be free of potholes, and clearly visible and updated signboards should guide travelers. Green belts under overhead bridges and operational streetlights in markets and streets were also prioritized. Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of environmental conservation by directing the establishment of urban forests on government land in every city. She also underscored the need for the successful implementation of the “No to Plastic” campaign across Punjab, adopting a zero-tolerance policy for violations. The chief minister was told that in order to improve safety and compliance, pet dog owners are now required to ensure their pets wear collars, with fines and strict actions imposed for violations. Additionally, a vaccination and registration system for pet dogs will be implemented. In urban planning, the chief minister has instructed the creation of designated bike lanes separated by fences or small walls, inspired by the Chinese model. She made it mandatory for bikers to wear helmets and ensure proper functioning of bike lights and indicators. Zebra crossings will be constructed in front of schools for children’s safety, and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted for issuing fitness certificates to school vans. She expressed dissatisfaction with stagnant water on roads and directed immediate action to address the issue, particularly in areas near places of worship. During the meeting, plans were also announced to relocate informal settlements to alternative locations while ensuring that single-line cart markets adhere to approved designs and locations. The chief minister called for the transformation of bus stands across Punjab into model facilities, with proper seating, fans, clean drinking water, and enhanced cleanliness. She also instructed that every city’s bus depots be modernized. The CM directed that the performance monitoring of Medical Superintendents (MS) at hospitals will now be overseen by deputy commissioners to improve healthcare delivery.

She expressed displeasure over unresolved public grievances, particularly regarding the DHQ Hospital in Sargodha, and warned of strict consequences if complaints persisted.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for strict action against counterfeit medicine manufacturers and sellers, declaring it a public health priority.

She said that a province-wide sewage and sanitation plan is in development, with a strict mandate for functional water filtration plants in every city. She reiterated the importance of maintaining public parks without overgrown grass or visible dust, ensuring cleanliness even with limited resources.

She commended the efforts in maintaining cleanliness in Murree, especially during the visit of the Belarusian President.

Separately, in a special meeting to review Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the Sargodha Division, deputy commissioners from Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, and Mianwali presented detailed briefings.

The meeting reviewed progress in cleanliness, healthcare, education, price control, and monitoring outsourced schools. Other areas assessed included compliance with the Marriage Act, urban beautification, stray dog control, sewage management, and the development of urban forests.

The chief minister directed officials to ensure cleanliness at the neighborhood level and resolve public complaints promptly. She reiterated that excellence in governance should be visible across Punjab, making it clear that no city should exhibit signs of neglect.