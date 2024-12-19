Co-curricular activities crucial for physical, mental health: Minister

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jihan, has stated that the holding of co-curricular sports activities in educational institutions is crucial for the physical and mental health of students.

He mentioned that the provincial government is making significant efforts to encourage such healthy activities among the youth. The provincial minister added that organizing annual sports events for girls at the University Model School, a subsidiary of the University of Peshawar, is a unique achievement. This initiative provides valuable opportunities for girls to engage in sports and physical activities.

He further announced the establishment of a badminton hall, a female open gym, and a basketball court at the University Model School for the convenience of the girls. The minister also assured that scholarships would be provided for the school’s outstanding female athletes.

These remarks were made while addressing the 69th Annual Sports Day of the University Model School Girls’ Section, Peshawar University, as the chief guest on Wednesday.

The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Peshawar University, Prof Dr Naeem Qazi; the Principal of University Model School, Dr Munir; the Principal of University Model School Girls’ Section, Safia Fazal; the Director General of the Halal Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed; as well as students, athletes, faculty members, and parents of the institution.

During the 69th Annual Sports Day, the girls demonstrated excellent performance in physical training (PT) and march-past. The provincial minister was briefed on the athletics, other sports, and physical fitness competitions organized at the institution.

On the occasion, the minister announced individual prizes of Rs50,000 for each of the four house teams participating in the sports events, and awards were distributed among the best-performing students.

The provincial minister emphasized that there is no shortage of talent among the girls. He highlighted that during the recent Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games, the majority of the participants were women and girls, and they performed well in various sports. He reiterated that efforts would be made to enhance sports facilities at relevant educational institutions.

In his speech, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Naeem Qazi stated that the University Model School was established in 1955, and its teachers have made invaluable contributions to the academic development of students. He assured that he would make every effort to resolve any issues the school might face. The school’s Sports Incharge, Sadia Gul, and others also spoke during the event.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Naeem Qazi presented a souvenir from the university to the provincial minister, and the Principal of the Girls’ Section, Safia Fazal, gifted a souvenir from the school to the Vice-Chancellor.

Earlier, the provincial minister also cut the cake to mark the occasion of the school’s sports day.