Commissioner refutes flour price hike

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Karachi Commissioner’s office has dismissed reports of a four-rupee increase in flour prices, labeling them as false. In a statement released on Wednesday, the office clarified that flour prices have actually decreased, contrary to recent media claims. According to the official notification, the price of 2.5 Number Flour has been lowered by one rupee across all levels, including ex-mill, wholesale, and retail. Additionally, Fine Flour is now available to the public for 990 rupees, equating to 99 rupees per kilogram for a 10-kilogram bag.

The Commissioner’s office further emphasized that no wholesaler or retailer is permitted to sell flour above the government-fixed prices. The revised flour prices are as follows: 2.5 Number Flour: Reduced by 1 rupee at all levels Fine Flour: 990 rupees per 10-kilogram bag (99 rupees per kilogram).

