Contemporary Discipline Issues

Discipline issues are increasingly disturbing the learning environment in educational institutions. Actions or behaviours that defy the laws and norms of institutions include bullying, sexual harassment, cheating, excessive smartphone use, quarrelling, and refusing to follow teachers’ instructions.

Bullying remains one of the most prominent discipline issues. Students often spread rumours, insult classmates, or create hostility in classrooms. While bullying occurs in both schools and universities, female students sometimes insult male peers, leaving the latter speechless in response.

Sexual harassment is another grave concern, particularly in universities. Many students endure harassment but remain silent out of fear, while some tragically resort to suicide. Female students, in particular, face significant challenges and risks in pursuing higher education, even as it becomes a necessity in today’s world. Alarmingly, harassment is not limited to students but often involves faculty members, eroding trust and undermining the role of educators as mentors.

Excessive smartphone usage during class is another serious issue. Although smartphones can be effective learning tools, their misuse distracts students, preventing them from focusing on lectures. Moreover, cheating—now facilitated by modern technology such as smartwatches—has become alarmingly prevalent. Such practices damage students’ academic integrity and career prospects.

Quarrelling and fighting among students further disrupt the learning environment. Powerful students often bully or intimidate their peers, creating fear and hostility in classrooms. Additionally, students’ refusal to follow teachers’ instructions or arguments with teachers undermine educators’ authority and create a culture of disrespect.

To address these issues, institutions must implement effective strategies such as teacher training, installation of surveillance cameras, consultations with psychotherapists, and the adoption of classroom management techniques. By tackling bullying, harassment, cheating, and other discipline problems, educational institutions can create a safer, more productive learning environment for students and teachers alike.

ABDUL MALIK RAUF,

Turbat.