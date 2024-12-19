Court reserves verdict in £190m case against Imran, Bushra

Rawalpindi - The accountability court has reserved its verdict in the £190 million settlement case against PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra.

The court of Judge Nasir Javed Rana reserved the verdict after the conclusion of arguments by all the parties at Adiala Jail on Wednesday. The decision will be announced on December 23. The National Accou¬n¬t¬a¬bility Bureau (NAB) in December had filed a corruption reference against Imran Khan and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University. They are facing charges of making billion of rupees and securing hundred of kanals of land from Bahria Town management for legalising Rs50 billion that were identified and returned to the country by the UK during the previous PTI government.

During the one-year long trial, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recorded testimonies of 35 witnesses, including former principal secretary Azam Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ex-chief minister Pervez Khattak and former federal minister Zubaida Jalal.

Earlier, defence counsel Salman Safdar, representing Khan, described the case as politically motivated. “This is a reference of political revenge,” he stated, adding that Imran Khan and his wife had been proven innocent in all previous cases.

He further argued that the funds in question were intended for Hassan Nawaz, not Imran Khan, and that the reference was created to target a specific couple.

Safdar emphasised that Imran Khan, even before becoming prime minister, was known for his work as a social worker, collecting billions of rupees in donations.

He claimed that the reference focused on a 50% conflict of interest but argued that the investigation had excluded key details, including the fact that no personal gain or state loss occurred, and that the funds had been brought into Pakistan. He also dismissed accusations that Bushra Bibi had played any public role, noting that she was not a public office-holder.

In response, NAB’s lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz, rejected the defence’s claims, stating that the bureau had not altered its stance. “The reference remains unchanged, and no allegations regarding personal financial gain are being made,” he clarified.

Pervaiz argued that the issue revolved around Khan’s approval of illegal settlement arrangements while serving as Prime Minister.