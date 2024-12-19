Thursday, December 19, 2024
Customs foil smuggling bid of diesel

STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  - The Pakistan Customs foiled smuggling bid of Iranian diesel worth millions from the open sea. According to a news release on Wednesday, the Customs authorities acting on a tip off conducted an action in the open sea and recovered 39000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel from three boats.  The approximated value of the seized diesel was about Rs. 3.9 million. The three boats, used in the smuggling, Al-Sadaf, Al-Rehman and Al-Sheeran were also confiscated. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

STAFF REPORT

