Dense fog disrupts traffic as motorways close across Punjab

Severe fog blanketed several parts of Punjab on Thursday, leading to the closure of key sections of motorways as visibility plummeted to dangerous levels.

A spokesperson for the motorway police confirmed that the M-2 motorway has been closed from Lahore to Hiran Minar, while the M-3 motorway is shut down from Lahore to Jaranwala. These measures were taken to ensure the safety of travelers, as thick fog significantly reduced visibility.

Motorway police have advised the public to travel during daylight hours when visibility is expected to improve. They also urged drivers to avoid speeding, use fog lights where possible, and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead to prevent accidents.

“Public safety is our top priority. We strongly recommend that motorists exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during these conditions,” the spokesperson said.

The is a seasonal hazard in Punjab, particularly in the winter months, when humidity and low temperatures combine to create visibility issues. The Pakistan Meteorological Department reported that Lahore's minimum temperature dropped to 5°C, with a maximum expected at 19°C. Humidity levels have soared to 85%, while wind speeds are moderate at 8 km per hour.

Authorities have assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation and will reopen motorways once conditions improve. Travelers are encouraged to check the latest updates from the motorway helpline and weather authorities before embarking on journeys.