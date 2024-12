The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its reserved decision, directing a recount of votes in the PB-21 constituency.

The decision follows a request by Pakistan Peoples Party’s Hasan Zehri, who challenged the victory of Balochistan Awami Party’s Muhammad Saleh Bhootani.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had remanded the case to the ECP, instructing it to deliver a decision within 30 days.