Experts call for multisectoral interventions to tackle nutrition challenges

Lahore - Health experts emphasized the urgent need for multisectoral interventions to address maternal, child, and adolescent nutrition challenges in Punjab, highlighting the importance of improving health outcomes across the province. These discussions took place during a workshop organized by ‘Save the Children’ with support from UNICEF at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The event brought together representatives from government departments, UN agencies, media professionals, and social sector organizations, aiming to foster collaboration and innovation for advancing nutritional outcomes.

Moderating the event, Dr Shiza Hameed, National Nutrition Coordinator at Save the Children International, presented alarming statistics on malnutrition in Punjab. She said, “The province faces a triple burden of malnutrition: undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and overnutrition, affecting women, children, and adolescents in South Punjab.”

Citing the National Nutrition Survey 2018, she highlighted that 34.8 percent of children under five are stunted, 16.2 percent are wasted (very thin), and 24 percent are underweight. Over half of these children suffer from anemia, and only 14.2 percent meet dietary diversity standards. Among women of reproductive age, 41.7 percent are anemic, while obesity rates have risen to 37.8 percent. Adolescents are similarly affected, with over 56 percent of girls anemic and more than 10 percent of both boys and girls being overweight.

Speakers and panellists, including Dr Muhammad Mohsin Watto (Additional Director of Health Services), Dr Khalid Mehmood (Director of MIS), and Najma (Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF), stressed the critical role of the media in raising awareness about nutrition. They called on media professionals to combat misinformation, promote balanced diets, advocate for exclusive breastfeeding, and influence policy changes.

Panel discussions underscored strategies to address stunting and wasting, promote micronutrient supplementation, and improve maternal and child nutrition programmes through effective policymaking and resource allocation. Success stories from public-private partnerships and community-driven initiatives were shared as models for wider implementation. Recognizing the media’s power to drive behavioral change, the event urged media houses to play a proactive role in sensitizing the public about malnutrition risks and preventive measures. Journalists were encouraged to amplify success stories, debunk myths, and hold stakeholders accountable for ensuring stronger policies and programs.

In his closing remarks, Muhammad Azam, National Project Manager at Save the Children International, commended the participants for their commitment. He emphasized that collaborative efforts across various sectors would lead to healthier families, resilient communities, and a more productive Punjab.