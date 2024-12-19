Family robbed at gun point at doorstep

KARACHI - In a brazen daylight robbery, four armed men looted a motorcycle-riding family outside their home in Karachi’s Korangi district. As per details, the incident, which took place in Saudabad area, was captured on CCTV footage. In the CCTV footage, the robbers, riding two motorcycles can be seen following the family to their home. As the man and his wife dismounted near their residence, the suspects held them at gunpoint and began looting their belongings.

The male victim was forced to hand over his mobile phone and other valuables, while one of the robbers snatched gold bangles and a ring from the woman’s hands. Police are investigating the incident, which underscores the rising concerns about public safety in Karachi.