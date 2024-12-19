Thursday, December 19, 2024
FCCI chief for polio free Pakistan

NEWS WIRE
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said on Wednesday that private sector must supplement government efforts to make Pakistan polio free.  Inaugurating the anti-polio campaign under the banner of Rotary Club Faisalabad Cosmopolitan in Govt Islamia College for Women, he appreciated the welfare projects launched by the Rotary Club and said that participants of the campaign were actually earning blessings of Allah Almighty and other welfare organizations must follow it.  Earlier, Bharara inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child.

