Five injured as land grabbers attack on forest officials

December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  A number of armed men attacked a team of forest department officials and police when the team tried to regain the possession of 82 acres of forest land in at Bait Eisan Wala in Mehmood Kot area of district Muzaffargarh, police said on Wednesday.

Dozens of armed men attacked the official team, leaving five forest department officials severely injured and some of them suffered bone fractures in their shoulder, arms and ribs.

A police official accompanying them for security also suffered the attack, police said adding that attackers torn his uniform and snatched his rifle.

Mehmood Kot police said, they had registered FIR and recovered weapons, tractor and motorcycle from the accused. They said that a heavy contingent of police would soon be sent to the site to get the state land retrieved from illegal occupants and arrest the accused involved in the attack.

