Five persons convicted in unauthorized kidney transplant case

RAWALPINDI - A court of magistrate in Taxila on Wednesday convicted five persons for carrying out unauthorized kidney transplantation in B-17 area. Area magistrate Mehwish Fatima Ansari handed down seven years imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 1 million to Dr Fawad Mumtaz Khan for carrying out the illegal procedure. The doctor, who is native of Chiniot has to face five more years in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

The court awarded 3-year imprisonment and imposed Rs 50,000 as fine on Muhammad Sharif for facilitating the whole procedure of unlawful transplantation. He will face 3 months extra jail in case of non-payment of the fine. Hasnain Raza, the agent who arranged the recipient and the donor, also got 3-year imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine. Abu Bakar Ismail, medical supplier for the procedure, also got similar jail sentence. Sobia Ismail, nurse assisting the doctor, will also face 3-year jail term.

According to the information obtained from Taxila police, it was on March 27, 2023 when the law enforcers along with a team of Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) raided the house in B-17 area on a tip-off. The convicted persons were arrested red handed along with donor Shahid Ali from Lahore and recipient Basir Khan from Peshawar. Talking to The Nation, Mian Muhammad Tariq Batah, Assistant Director Legal PHOTA Rawalpindi, said that the court had issued permanent arrest warrants for both the kidney recipient and donor for not appearing in the court after obtaining post-arrest bails. The legal officer said Shaukat Hussain, agent, and his wife Anjum Zubair, nurse, had also been declared proclaimed offender for avoiding the court proceedings after getting the bail in the case.

The PHOTA official said that Dr Fawad had been found a habitual offender as there were 10 FIRs registered against him in different cities of Punjab for carrying out illegal kidney transplants. In Taxila, when the police raided the house, the doctor and his assistants had completed the illegal procedure. Dr Fawad was dismissed from service as surgeon from Amin Medical College Lahore following an inquiry regarding his involvement in illegal kidney transplants. Assistant Director Batah further revealed that it was the same Dr Fawad who was accused of carring out illegal kidney transplant of Hira Sharif, daughter of famous comedian Umer shrif. Hira reportedly died of medical complications following procedure in February 2020.