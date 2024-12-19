Govt, PTI ready for parleys to bring down temperature

NA Speaker says his office, residence open round-the-clock for govt-opposition talks. PTI parliamentary party endorses Imran’s stance to hold dialogue to get demands fulfilled. Rana Sana says govt will keep establishment on board during dialogue. Talks with PTI will be subject to approval of Nawaz Sharif: PML-N.

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday endorsed the stance of party founder Imran Khan to hold a dialogue with the ruling coalition in the centre to get his major two demands fulfilled. “The party is ready for parleys to bring political stability in the country,” the PTI said in an announcement following the meeting of the Parliamentary Party that met at the Parliament House.

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan, former speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and other senior leaders of the party attended the meeting.

The meeting declared that talks were of utmost importance and the only way to find a solution to the present problems and move forward the country. It said ex-premier Imran Khan had formed the negotiation committee with some positive approach.

The huddle reiterated the demands of PTI chief Khan that all political prisoners should be released and an independent commission to be formed to hold transparent investigations into violent incidents of May 9 and November 26.

The participants demanded that there should be an end to police raids on the residences of party’s members of Parliament and ongoing efforts of state agencies to intimidate them. It was also decided that the party would launch protest in the National Assembly over the issue.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Chairman PTI Gohar Ali said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had made no contact with them for talks so far. He dispelled the impression that an explanation has been sought from party MNA Sher Afzal Marwat over his recent statement. He added that Marwat didn’t violate the party policy in this connection.

In a significant development regarding dialogue between the government and the PTI, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has expressed his readiness to play a role of a mediator for the dialogue. Sadiq, in a video message, said his office and residence are round the clock open for the government and the opposition and they can come for negotiations in country’s interest and to reduce bitterness.

The Speaker said there are multiple issues, including climate change and the provincial autonomy, which need to be discussed.

On the other hand, Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the government will keep the establishment on board during its potential talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Responding to a question whether the government has mandate to hold talks with the Imran Khan-founded party, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader said talks with the PTI will be subject to approval of the party chief Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking on a TV talk show Sanaullah added, “Likewise whatever PTI decides [in talks with government] will be subject to the approval of PTI founder.” The remarks come against the backdrop of prevailing ambiguity surrounding the PTI-government dialogue which have been the talk of the town ever since the party’s founder, Imran Khan, formed a five-member negotiation committee.

The committee comprising NA Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser has been mandated to demand the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on the PTI protesters on November 26. The PTI had even announced launching a civil disobedience movement — which now has been deferred by Khan for a “few days” on the “PTI leaders’ request”.

Sanaullah, while speaking during the interview, said that they had talked to the speaker and the negotiations can start by Sunday. “The prime minister had clearly said in the House that he is ready to discuss every issue,” he said.