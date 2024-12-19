Thursday, December 19, 2024
Grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
LAHORE  -  On the personal efforts of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the federal government has issued an NOC to provide financial grants to the families of senior police officers who passed away during service. According to a spokesperson for Punjab Police, following the federal government’s approval, the Punjab government has released the allocated funds. The disbursement of relief funds had been delayed for several years, but Dr. Usman Anwar’s persistent efforts led to the issuance of the necessary NOC. Under the Federal Assistance Package, a relief fund has been approved for the families of five deceased senior police officers.

A total of 35 million rupees will be allocated for the purchase of plots, with each family receiving 7 million rupees. The officers included in the package are Kamran Yousaf Malik, Abrar Hussain, Mohammad Imtiaz Mahmood, Rana Latif Khan, and Dr. Muhammad Atif Ikram.

Staff Reporter

