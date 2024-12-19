Thursday, December 19, 2024
December 19, 2024
There is growing concern regarding Pakistan’s higher-than-anticipated intercensal population growth rate of 1.52%. Instead of decreasing, the country’s already high and unsustainable population growth rate has increased, putting us on track to reach a staggering 385 million people by 2050.

Pakistan’s limited resources—water, food, and employment opportunities—are already under immense strain and will struggle to sustain an additional 140 million people. Moreover, the lack of access to education, skills, and knowledge will exacerbate these challenges.

With a growing population, numerous problems will arise, including inadequate water supply, electricity, and gas shortages, deforestation, and worsening poverty. These issues will deprive people of their basic rights, forcing them to fight for survival and limiting their opportunities for a better life. The government must take immediate and decisive action to address this pressing issue.

WADEEMA HASHIM,

Balochistan.

