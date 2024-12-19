Gujranwala FIA arrests three human traffickers following Greek boat tragedy

In response to the tragic drowning of six Pakistanis in a boat capsizing off the Greek coast, Gujranwala’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested three suspected human traffickers based on complaints from the victims' families.

According to the Gujranwala FIA Deputy Director, 30 individuals who traveled to Greece illegally were from the Gujranwala Circle.

Among those arrested is Hassan from Phalia, while efforts are underway to apprehend others named in the FIRs. Raids are being conducted to track down additional suspects involved in the human trafficking network.