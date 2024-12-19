Halting Remittances

One cannot extend a hand for negotiation while simultaneously wielding a threat in the other, ready to strike if demands are not met. This is not conciliation, nor is it an open negotiation; it is plainly coercion and blackmail, as the world readily recognises. The recent softening of rhetoric between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) offered a fleeting glimpse of a future where both sides might sit down to resolve their differences. It seemed possible that PTI could re-enter the political fold, potentially easing the litany of cases its leaders currently face.

However, this fragile optimism lasted barely a week. PTI founder Imran Khan has now issued a warning, threatening to urge overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances unless the government releases incarcerated party workers and forms a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9th and November 26th. His call was echoed by other PTI leaders in parliament, who justified such actions and declared they would not plead with the government to enter negotiations. Once again, egos and posturing appear to be derailing the very discussions essential to pulling the country back from the brink of crisis.

Furthermore, it seems Imran Khan has overlooked a fundamental fact: remittances are not sent directly to the government’s treasury. These funds go to family members who rely on them for daily necessities. Such a threat does not meaningfully harm the government, which benefits indirectly from foreign exchange entering the economy, but it does directly harm the very families PTI claims to represent. The notion that ordinary households should endure financial hardship—struggling to afford food and clothing—for the sake of PTI’s political goals is not only unjust but deeply misguided.

Moreover, such a move risks damaging the vital relationship between Pakistan’s diaspora and the state, a bond that is far more valuable than any political grievance PTI may hold. Severing this connection would inflict lasting harm on the country, far outweighing any setbacks PTI has faced as a political party.

For years, PTI has clung to an uncompromising, confrontational strategy that has yielded little progress. It is time for the party to reconsider its approach and return to the negotiating table.