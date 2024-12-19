Hasan Murtaza criticises demolition of homes and shops in Murree

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza stated that the ruling elite is nurturing the capitalist system. He accused the government of pushing the country into a class war and dividing farmers into smaller and larger groups. “Who are you to create such divisions?” he questioned. He was addressing a press conference at the PPP Secretariat in Model Town alongside Shehzad Saeed Cheema, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Jamil Manj, and Dr. Ayesha Shoukat. Others present included Bushra Manzoor Maneka, Ahsan Rizvi, Zeeshan Shami, Advocate Imran Khokhar, and Rana Ashar Nisar. Hasan Murtaza emphasized that farmers are united and warned of the day when milk, wheat, and potatoes will no longer reach the cities. “You are indulging in luxuries while dividing farmers into classes,” he said. “Our real enemy is the one who has snatched away our livelihood. Fertilizer, seeds, and petrol are becoming more expensive at their behest, and you comply. Farmers are being given lower support prices than previous crops.” He criticized the exclusion of farmers from policy-making meetings and condemned labeling them as a “mafia.” “Shame on you for calling them a mafia and commercializing this system,” he said, warning that if farmers rise up, it won’t be like the PTI movement. He assured that the PPP would not abandon its farmers. “When it’s time to sell my wheat, sugarcane, or maize, you remain indifferent,” he remarked, adding that the real issue for Punjab’s farmers is the cost of inputs and crop rates. The Punjab government has forced private markets to buy wheat at government rates. “By the time equipment arrives from China, Punjab’s farmers will be ruined,” he said. He further criticized the demolitions of homes and shops in Murree under the pretext of removing encroachments, stating that Rs. 27 billion is being distributed in the name of beautification. “Engage in dialogue and remove encroachments according to the constitution and law,” he urged, noting that peaceful assemblies were being targeted with FIRs. Murtaza revealed that FIRs had been filed against a dozen PPP leaders, which PPP Central Punjab strongly condemns. “What armed struggle were leaders like Mehrin Anwar Raja, Murtaza Satti, and others engaged in?” he asked, expressing solidarity with the people of Murree. “We won’t let the poor go hungry just to preserve the beauty of the emperor’s view,” he declared. Murtaza clarified that PPP has no selfish demands like securing positions for patwaris or DCs. “Keep PPP in policy-making. File FIRs against those who approved illegal maps. You want to embezzle Rs. 28 billion under the guise of Rs. 27 billion.” He emphasized, “You may give us nothing, but don’t take from us. Don’t destroy people’s economy in your quest to strengthen your own.”

As a political worker, he vowed not to abandon the country in its current state. In response to media queries, Murtaza demanded that increased salaries and plots given to Punjab Assembly members and ministers be returned. Addressing another question, he remarked, “There’s a greater and a lesser evil; one has to choose someone.” Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema added that while PPP is part of the ruling coalition, it won’t stay silent on public issues. “Nothing has been done about climate change in the past one and a half years. Encourage local researchers and scientists,” he urged. He also announced that on December 20, a train will depart for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to honor the martyrs.