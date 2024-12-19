High achievers in written exam fail to pass interview

ISLAMABAD - The top most achievers in the written examination of the Sindh Public Service Commission have surprisingly failed to get allocations in the provincial service as they secured very less marks in the interview.

According to final results of the combined competitive exam issued on Wednesday, only 73 candidates are recommended for allocations including 12 in Provincial Management Service on general quota, 3 in Provincial Management Service on female quota, 26 as Deputy Superintendent of Police on General Quota, 3 for Deputy Superintendent of Police on female quota, a Deputy Superintendent of Police on minority quota, 3 Assistant Director Labour, 3 as Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, 14 as Mukhtiarkar and 8 Labour officers. However, surprisingly some of the high achievers in the written examination could not get a place for aforementioned positions as they were given very less marks in the interview, which includes the 2nd and 4th top scorer in written examination.

The second top achiever in the written examination Muhammad Kamran could only secure 62 out of 200 marks in the interview and failed to get allocated a seat in the provincial service besides the fact that the candidate was already qualified for the Information Service Group through competitive civil service exam of the Federal Public Service Commission.

Meanwhile, 4th highest scorer in the written examination Javed Ayub Mugheri was also given only 63 marks out of 200 and he could not prevail for the provincial service as well. It is pertinent to mention here that the said candidate was already working as Deputy Superintendent of Prison Police but could not qualify due to low marks in the interview.

Some of other high achievers were also given very less marks in the interview including Saddam Hussain, who got 630 marks in written exam but could only get 99 marks in the interview and Abdul Ghafoor, who got 628 marks in written exam but given only 70 marks in the interview—resultantly they could not get allocations in the provincial service. It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 22877 candidates appeared in the screening test of the combined competitive exam of the Sindh Public Service Commission but only 2758 could clear the same.

Later, out of these cleared candidates, 186 passed the written examination but only 150 appeared in the interview, according to pass percentage with respect to total candidates appeared in the screening test.