ICC confirms Fusion Formula for 2025 Champions Trophy

The ICC Men’s will be co-hosted by Pakistan and a neutral venue, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday.

As part of a broader arrangement, matches between India and Pakistan during ICC events in the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at neutral locations to ensure logistical and security feasibility. Dubbed the "fusion formula," this arrangement will also apply to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka).

Key matches, including knockouts and finals, will take place at neutral venues if India and Pakistan qualify.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also secured the hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028. This agreement reportedly compensates Pakistan for financial losses incurred due to India’s refusal to play in the Champions Trophy on Pakistani soil.

Initially, India proposed monetary compensation, but the PCB successfully advocated for the fusion formula, which the ICC later approved.

Pakistan will host 10 games of the eight-team Champions Trophy, featuring teams like Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, and South Africa. However, India’s league matches will be played in Dubai, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash.

In addition, Cricket Australia is set to host a senior women’s ICC event in the 2029-2031 cycle.

Pakistan, the defending champions from 2017, will soon learn their schedule as the ICC prepares to release the fixtures.