ICT Police reunite missing child with family

December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Shahzad Town police team successfully reunited a missing five-year-old child, Rohan, with his family on Wednesday. A public relations officer told APP that the child had gone missing on the evening of December 14. Despite the family’s extensive search efforts, they could not locate him. Left with no other options, Rohan’s father, Ahmad, reported the matter to the Sumbal police station. He said the family resides in Sector G-12. Upon receiving the report, Sub-Inspector Mansab Dar and his team launched a swift search operation. Employing both technical and human resources, they worked tirelessly to locate the child and ensure his safe return. Sub-Inspector Mansab Dar said, “Our priority was to reunite the boy with his family as quickly as possible. We are committed to serving the community with dedication.”

The child’s parents expressed profound gratitude to the Islamabad Police, especially Sub-Inspector Mansab Dar, for their prompt and effective response.

Govt, PTI ready for parleys to bring down temperature

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ali Raza commended the Shahzad Town police team for their outstanding efforts. “Protecting and serving the community remains a top priority for the Islamabad Police,” he said, lauding the officers for their exemplary service.

