Investing in youth key to building inclusive economies, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasized that investing in youth will help build inclusive and robust economies to face the global challenges of today and tomorrow.

Addressing the D-8 Summit in Cairo on Thursday, he said youth as well as the small and medium enterprises are key drivers of economic development of any society. He said youth brings energy, fresh ideas and creativity, whereas small medium enterprises create jobs, foster innovation and promote entrepreneurship.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the D-8 member states to focus on empowering youth and entrepreneurship to harness the power of young population and create environments where small business can thrive.

Talking about steps taken by Pakistan for youth empowerment, the Prime Minister said investing in youth and supporting SMEs is crucial for country's socio-economic development and progress. He said Pakistan, with over sixty percent of its population under the age of thirty, possesses a fountain of potential for innovation and growth. However, unlocking this potential requires providing the right skills, opportunities and financial resources.

Shehbaz Sharif said today's summit offers a valuable opportunity for D-8 countries to share best practices, pool resources and create programmes that support youth and small and medium enterprises across borders.

He said Pakistan has approved the implementation of D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement and its protocols on dispute settlement mechanism.

The Prime Minister highlighted that his government is committed to providing quality education, creating jobs and offering productive opportunities through its flagship youth programme.

He said Pakistan is home to one of the largest freelance communities in the world. He added the government is focusing on IT trainings at a large scale to equip the youth with necessary tools to connect with digital world and capitalize on the opportunities with the aim to enable job seekers to become job creators.

Underscoring the importance of connectivity for peace and prosperity, Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to developing and enhancing transport connectivity among D-8 member states for building efficient intra-trade corridors and reliable supply chains.

Commenting on the situation in Palestine and the Middle East, the Prime Minister said ceasefire in Gaza is crucial for peace, prosperity and progress not only in the region but across the globe.

Shehbaz Sharif also welcomed Azerbaijan as a new member of the D-8 nations.