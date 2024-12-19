IRSA releases 78,700 cusecs of water amid stable reservoir levels

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday reported the release of 78,700 cusecs of water from various rim stations, with an inflow of 38,900 cusecs.

At Tarbela Dam, the water level stood at 1,472.95 feet, 74.95 feet above its dead level of 1,398 feet. The dam recorded an inflow of 16,800 cusecs and an outflow of 36,000 cusecs.

Similarly, Mangla Dam’s water level was at 1,136.75 feet, 86.75 feet above its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow were 4,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs, respectively.

Water releases at key locations included 50,900 cusecs at Kalabagh, 31,100 cusecs at Taunsa, 32,400 cusecs at Guddu, and 2,000 cusecs at Sukkur. Additionally, River Kabul released 12,400 cusecs at Nowshera, while 1,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

IRSA’s data reflects stable and controlled water distribution across the system.