Islamabad sets new record with underpass construction at Jinnah Avenue Interchange

NEWS WIRE
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  In a groundbreaking achievement, an underpass at the Jinnah Avenue F-8 Exchange Chowk Interchange is set to be completed in record 42 days, as per directives from Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has confirmed that 75% of the work has been finalized, and the project is on track to open for traffic on December 25.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa conducted an early morning surprise visit to the project site to assess the ongoing construction. He expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the work, emphasizing the need to maintain the momentum for timely completion. “We are committed to delivering this project within the record timeframe. Work on both the flyover and underpass is progressing simultaneously to ensure on-time completion,” said Chairman Randhawa.

CDA chairman also directed consultants and resident engineers to uphold high standards of construction while adhering to the set deadlines. During the visit, he was briefed by project officials, who highlighted key milestones that 70 out of 74 piles for the interchange have been completed. Work on the underpass girders is in its final stages whereas concrete work for the underpass bed is expected to finish shortly. With construction progressing rapidly on all fronts, the Jinnah Avenue Interchange is poised to become a symbol of efficiency and innovation in urban infrastructure development.

Govt, PTI ready for parleys to bring down temperature

