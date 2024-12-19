IT exports surge in 2023-24: Sheza Fatima

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector is making significant contribution to exports and foreign exchange earnings. “Remittances inflow from Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services surged to record the highest-ever exports of $3.223 billion by the IT Industry in the fiscal year 2023-24. Pakistan’s IT sector added a stellar $627 million to the $2.596 million achieved during FY 2022-23, a remarkable increase of over 24 percent,” she told the National Assembly on Wednesday. In her written reply to a question, she said trade surplus of $2.827 billion, highest in all Services (87.71 percent of total IT export remittances) was achieved by the IT and ITeS Industry during FY 202324, an increase of 22.31 percent as compared to trade surplus of $2.297 billion during the last year (FY 2022-23). This is particularly noteworthy as the Pakistan services sector had a trade deficit of $2.313 billion during FY2023-24 indicating a higher import of services compared to exports. The IT sector exports of $3.223 billion were the highest among all Services (41.29 percent of total export of services) with ‘Other Business Services’ trailing at $1.550 billion. The increase in IT exports underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing the IT landscape, supported by strategic initiatives aimed at fostering innovation, improving infrastructure, and facilitating ease of doing business within the sector. She further said that Pakistan’s IT sector has implemented robust programmes to enhance workforce capacity and align it with global demands. These efforts focus on technical skills, certifications, internships, industry-academia collaboration, and soft skills development.