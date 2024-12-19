Thursday, December 19, 2024
K-Electric disconnects power connections of electricity thieves, defaulters

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI  -  K-Electric disconnected the power connections of electricity thieves and defaulters in Nazimabad. According to a spokesperson for K-Electric, the electricity of defaulters in Nazimabad has been disconnected due to outstanding dues amounting to billions of rupees. The spokesperson added that the outstanding amount owed by these defaulters has exceeded Rs1.7 billion. Despite multiple assurances, the dues were not paid.

Regarding load-shedding, the spokesperson for K-Electric stated that the duration of load-shedding in the area depends on the rate of electricity theft and other losses. The spokesperson emphasized the need for residents to ensure timely payment of their electricity bills to avoid such actions by K-Electric.

Our Staff Reporter

