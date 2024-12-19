Thursday, December 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Karachi to face single-digit temperatures as cold wave persists

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

karachi  -  Karachi and rural districts of Sindh will experience the ongoing cold wave for the next 10 days, with temperatures expected to dip further in the coming days, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. The department forecast that temperatures in Karachi could reach single digits over the next two to three days.

The city is also expected to experience intermittent gusts of wind during this cold spell.

In rural Sindh, particularly in Tharparkar and Umerkot districts, the minimum temperature could be 6 degrees centigrade lower than usual, officials said.

Chief Meteorologist for Karachi, Sardar Sarfraz, explained that the cold wave is due to northeastern winds from Balochistan, but a potential change in the weather pattern could bring relief. “Once the sea breeze returns, temperatures may rise and the severity of the cold will decrease,” Sarfraz added.

Rs6.5b uplift projects completed in Sindh under PPP regime, Bilawal told

This week Karachi experienced the coldest night of season, with the temperature dipping to 8.9°C on Sunday night, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The temperature at Jinnah Terminal dropped to a low of 8.9°C, while other areas, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal, recorded temperatures of 10.5°C and 11.5°C, respectively. Mauri Pur saw a temperature of 12.5°C, Express News reported.

The PMD reported that the weather in Karachi is cold and dry, with daytime temperatures expected to reach 27°C.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024