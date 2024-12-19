KP adviser criticizes federal government for silence on Kurram violence

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday criticized the federal government for its silence regarding the escalating violence in the restive Kurram Agency.

In a strongly worded statement, Saif accused the federal authorities of neglecting the region, stating, “The government is treating Kurram Agency as if it were part of Afghanistan, not Pakistan.” He accused the government of promoting racial profiling and sectarian divisions, highlighting Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s lack of intervention beyond Islamabad’s jurisdiction.

Saif also targeted Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for his inflammatory rhetoric, arguing that the federal government has failed to address the grievances of Kurram’s residents amid ongoing unrest.

In contrast, the adviser praised KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for his proactive response, specifically commending him for providing his helicopter to assist those affected by the violence.

The situation in Kurram Agency remains tense, with demands growing for greater federal involvement to restore peace and security in the region.