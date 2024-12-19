Thursday, December 19, 2024
KP CM convenes apex committee meeting to address Kurram unrest

Web Desk
5:00 PM | December 19, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called an apex committee meeting on Friday to address the escalating situation in Kurram district.

The meeting, chaired by the chief minister, will include participation from both civil and military leadership.

Key discussions will focus on the law and order challenges in the volatile district and the measures undertaken by the provincial government to restore peace.

The committee aims to formulate a comprehensive strategy to ensure lasting stability in the restive region.

Web Desk

