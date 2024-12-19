KP governor Faisal Kundi demands provincial govt’s resignation over security crisis

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for the resignation of the provincial government over its failure to address the worsening law and order situation.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, the governor expressed grave concerns about the deteriorating security in the province. He demanded that an FIR for the martyrdom of security personnel be registered against the Chief Minister, holding the provincial administration accountable for the crisis.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is burning, and Punjab’s border is not far from it,” Kundi remarked. He called for accountability for those responsible for the resurgence of terrorism in the province, questioning why PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur was armed while traveling to Islamabad.

Criticizing both federal and provincial governments, Kundi accused them of indifference toward the people’s suffering.

“The province is in flames, yet the government remains in a deep slumber. The failure to address the crisis in Kurram exemplifies the incompetence of the provincial administration,” he stated.

Kundi highlighted the severe shortages of medicine and food in Kurram, blaming both governments for their inaction.

He described the delay in resolving the crisis as “gross injustice,” suggesting that authorities might be waiting for a major tragedy before taking action. He also criticized political parties for exploiting tragedies for political gain.

The governor condemned the lack of federal oversight and judicial inquiries into the escalating violence.

He accused ministers of focusing on their personal grievances instead of addressing the province’s dire state.

While praising the bravery of the police, Kundi pointed out that they were ill-equipped to tackle the growing terrorism in Kurram. “Security forces and police are sacrificing their lives, but the federal and provincial governments remain silent,” he lamented.

Kundi also emphasized the need to hold accountable those responsible for the repatriation of over 40,000 individuals to the province, a decision he believes has fueled the current instability.

“Since 2013, this province has been pushed to the brink of disaster,” he asserted, accusing the provincial government of prioritizing securing an NRO for Imran Khan over the welfare of the people.