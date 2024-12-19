KP govt not to tolerate presence of weapons in Kurram: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has made it clear that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided not to tolerate the presence of weapons in Kurram district any longer. He appealed to the public and local leaders to cooperate with the government to alleviate the difficulties of the people of Kurram and establish lasting peace.

He emphasized that the main highway will not be opened without the surrender of heavy weapons. Tribal leaders have been urged to take responsibility for this issue and support the government in the process of weapon surrender to ensure a sustainable resolution of the crisis. Barrister Saif also stated that the use of heavy weapons, such as rocket launchers and anti-aircraft guns, will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The advisor to the CM further mentioned that the roads will remain closed until the weapons are surrendered, as the presence of weapons increases the risk of bloodshed. He added that the government will completely dismantle the bunkers used by militants to resolve this issue once and for all.

He said that government relief operations are ongoing, with helicopters being used to transport the injured and deliver essential supplies. There is no issue regarding food shortages, and the provincial government has ensured the supply of wheat.

The advisor to the CM finally appealed to the public and local leaders to cooperate with the government to alleviate the difficulties of the people of Kurram and establish lasting peace.

Regarding the tragic deaths of 29 children in Kurram, Barrister Saif clarified that investigations are ongoing, and his team is reviewing the causes of the incident. He emphasized that these deaths were not related to the crisis or a shortage of medicines but were rather the result of natural occurrences, which have been aggregated and presented to the public.

The Advisor on Information also called on the media to demonstrate responsibility, noting that the spread of false information could increase hatred and further complicate the crisis.

Regarding the relief efforts, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, Ihtesham Ali, informed journalists about the ongoing delivery of medicines despite rumors circulating on social media regarding a shortage. He confirmed that medicine-laden trucks are still parked at the Commissioner Kohat office.

Due to road blockages, medicines are being delivered via the Chief Minister’s helicopter. Medicines worth Rs124 million were delivered to Parachinar on Tuesday, and so far, medicines worth Rs500 million have been delivered. Today, medicines worth Rs50 million are being sent to THQ Sadda.

Including today’s supplies, emergency medicines and vaccines worth Rs5 million have been delivered to Kurram. Since December 4, eight helicopter flights have delivered emergency medicines to DHQ Parachinar.

In addition, 19 injured individuals who required specialized care have been transferred to Peshawar by helicopter. A two-month supply of essential vaccines has also been sent to Kurram. Today, 2,000 kilograms of medicines were sent via the MI-17 helicopter to THQ Sadda in Lower Kurram. Medicines are being continuously supplied to all BHUs as well. Access to healthcare is a fundamental right of every citizen, and I take full responsibility for the health of every child in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Chitral to Waziristan. The messages circulating in WhatsApp groups under the name of MS are completely false.

The supply of medicines continues today, and loading is ongoing with further supplies being sent. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is personally overseeing these operations. Media personnel were requested to ensure they take our stance into account before broadcasting any news.