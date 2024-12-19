Thursday, December 19, 2024
LDA seals another 52 properties

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during its on-going daily operation against illegal commercial use, sealed another 52 properties here on Wednesday.Following the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the teams visited various areas of the city and sealed 20 properties in Gulberg, New Garden Town, Faisal Town, and 32 properties in Allama Iqbal Town. The sealed properties include private schools, shops, offices, restaurants, stores, bakeries, and other commercial establishments.Prior to sealing the properties, multiple notices were issued to the owners, giving them the opportunity to comply with the regulations. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman. LDA DG Tahir Farooq, said that crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and non-compliant commercial property owners would continue without any discrimination.

