LHC CJ calls for delivering swift decisions based on merit

Rahim Yar Khan - Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Justice Aaliya Neelam has emphasized the importance of ensuring supremacy of law and delivering swift decisions based on merit to provide maximum relief to the public and uphold justice in society.

Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of the new Judicial Complex in Liaquatpur, she addressed judges and members of the bar in the Bar Room. Justice Aaliya Neelam stated that the police had no authority to absolve an accused nominated in an FIR unless a judicial order is issued. Justice Shahbaz Ali Rizvi of the Lahore High Court also accompanied her during the visit. Chief Justice Aaliya Neelam inaugurated the newly-constructed Judicial Complex in Liaquatpur and planted a tree within the court premises. She also held meetings with judges and office-bearers of the Liaquatpur Bar Association.

Strict security measures were implemented during the Chief Justice’s visit to Liaquatpur. Roads from Allahwala Chowk to Katchery Chowk were nearly sealed, with approximately 300 police officers and personnel deployed for duty. Present at the occasion were Sessions and Civil Judges, officials and members of the bar, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khurram Parvez, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ibrahim Miladi Khar, DSP Fakhar-ul-Zaman, and others. It has also been reported that the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, is scheduled to visit Rahim Yar Khan today. He will join Chief Justice Aaliya Neelam in attending a ceremony organized by the Sadiqabad Bar Association.