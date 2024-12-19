LHC declares video link summons for Imran Khan null and void

The (LHC) on Thursday granted relief to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan by nullifying the notification requiring his court appearance via video link.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, issued a written verdict in response to Imran Khan’s petition.

The court noted that the Punjab Home Department’s notification to produce Khan through video link was issued without cabinet approval. The order emphasized that presenting an accused via video link during physical remand infringes on their fundamental rights.

“The accused may be produced through video link during trial proceedings but not during physical remand,” the court stated.

Consequently, the notification mandating Khan’s appearance through video link was declared null and void.