Thursday, December 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

List of dilapidated school buildings sought for repair

Our Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman on Wednesday ordered buildings department to identify and list dilapidated school buildings to initiate process for their repair and rehabilitation.

Presiding over a district development review committee meeting, she said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was committed to provide modern education facilities at educational institutions.

Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman informed that 280 development schemes worth Rs 20 billion would be completed across the district. He further informed that so far 48 development projects were completed at a cost of Rs 11 billion. DC asked officials to ensure completion of all projects within specified period without compromising on quality of work and material. She took notice of reports regarding school buildings and asked buildings department to compile a list of damaged buildings so that steps be taken for their repair/maintenance.

Rs6.5b uplift projects completed in Sindh under PPP regime, Bilawal told

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024