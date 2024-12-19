Thursday, December 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

MC vows to resolving civic problems being faced by people

Staff Reporter
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Municipal Commissioner (MC) Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Wednesday has said Sukkur Municipal Corporation is providing municipal facilities to the citizens including cleanliness around the worship places of different religions are being provided on a preferential basis including removal of garbage. Talking to a delegation at his office, he further said that the citizens from Sukkur including Municipal Corporation staff are playing their vital role in the development of the city.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024