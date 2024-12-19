NA body defers “Digital Nation Pakistan Bill” for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication on Wednesday deferred “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024” for further deliberations as it emphasized that the legislation is of critical importance and requires broad-based discussions.

The committee observed that the draft includes several promising ideas that require further clarity and deliberation to refine and ensure their effective implementation. The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Syed Amin-ul-Haq, MNA at the Ministry of IT&T, Kohsar Block, Islamabad. The committee discussed “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024” (Government Bill) in detail. The State Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication briefly apprised the committee that National Digitalization is a complex and costly project requiring millions of dollars. Additionally, international commitments are involved, and discussions are underway with global industry leaders to bring them to Pakistan to contribute to this process. She further explained that some individuals are leaving their jobs to become part of this initiative, while others are engaged as consultants. She emphasized the importance of processing these steps in a timely manner to ensure smooth progress. She also stated that, for the past nine months, the Prime Minister has constituted an Interim Digital Committee comprising technical and legal experts. Each clause has been thoroughly reviewed, and detailed consultations have been conducted with organizations such as Telecom Association, Banking Association, NADRA, PTA, and State Bank to ensure comprehensive planning and stakeholder involvement.

Regarding the National Digitalization Draft, the minister clarified that there is no provision for data surveillance within the framework. She highlighted that the focus aligns with global trends, where the emphasis is on data protection rather than surveillance. The committee observed that the Digitalization Commission and Digital Authority, which the government intends to establish through this legislation, would only be effective if internet connectivity and related facilities are adequately available across the country. Moreover, the committee emphasized that this legislation is of critical importance and requires broad-based discussions. The committee further observed that the draft includes several promising ideas that require further clarity and deliberation to refine and ensure their effective implementation.

The committee proposed that additional time should be allocated to deliberate on the Bill thoroughly and ensure that it is passed after proper discussion and consultation therefore, the committee deferred “The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024” and decided to discuss in its next meeting.

Ahmad Atteeq Anwar, Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ms Romina Khurshid Alam, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ms Sharmila Shiba Faruqui Hashaam, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, Pullain, Omer Ayub Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Umair Khan Niazi, Sadiq Ali Memon and Adil Khan Bazai besides the officials of the Ministry attended the meeting.