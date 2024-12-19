Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf strengthens defence ties during Oman visit

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, held key meetings with Oman’s top military and naval leadership during his official visit to the country.

He met with General Sultan Mohammad Al Nu’amani, Minister of Royal Office; Rear Admiral Saif Nasser Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO); and Rear Admiral Ali Abdullah Al Shidi, Commander of the National Defence College.

Discussions centered on enhancing defence collaboration and reinforcing the historic ties between Pakistan and Oman. Admiral Ashraf highlighted the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to collaborative maritime security with regional partners and its active role in such initiatives.

Oman’s leadership lauded the Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting maritime security and underscored the importance of bilateral naval cooperation.

Admiral Ashraf also toured key facilities, including the RNO Said bin Sultan Naval Base, RNO Ship, Maritime Security Centre, National Defence College, Military Technical College, and Sultan Qaboos Naval Academy, receiving in-depth briefings.

The visit is expected to deepen defence relations and broaden avenues for naval cooperation between the two countries.