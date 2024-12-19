Nothing more important than national security: IT minister

INTERNET DISRUPTIONS.

ISLAMABAD - While reacting to the criticism of lawmakers about slow internet speed in the country after attacks on the national institutions, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said in the National Assembly on Wednesday that there was nothing more important than national security.

“Nothing is more important than national security,” the IT minister told her fellow lawmakers in the National Assembly, but at the same time, she acknowledged that there were speed issues and that they were being addressed.

Her response came after PPP MNA Abdul Qadir Patel raised questions about the internet speed, saying that he could not even load photos online.

Earlier, the internet was shut down in the entire country during Ashura days while this year the internet was closed down in limited areas due to effective use of technology.

Shaza Fatima informed that the internet speed frequency was 274 Megahertz (MHz), which had been increased to 550 MHz after the litigation process.

Replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour session of the ongoing 11th session of the 16th meeting of the lower house of the Parliament, she said that the social media X platform was closed by the PTA on the advice of the Interior Ministry and the IT ministry has no concern with it.

Shaza added that there was no question of the restrictions of expression and freedom of speech, X was used around 2 per cent in Pakistan, adding if the government was interested in restricting the freedom of speech it had to ban social platforms like Facebook and Tiktok which were most popular and used in Pakistan.

The state minister informed that internet speed has improved by 28 per cent and mobile internet by 24 per cent according to a recent report issued by the PTA, adding, that IT exports had increased by 34 per cent during the last five months witnessing that internet speed quality had improved.

During the session, the treasury benches introduced a bill aimed at amending tax laws, seeking to bar non-filers from purchasing above 800cc cars, big properties and opening bank accounts.

The proposed amendment titled The Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, proposes that non-filers will not be allowed to buy property beyond a certain limit.

The amendment also proposed that non-filers will be banned from purchasing shares above a certain limit and won’t be allowed to open a bank account.

According to the bill, non-filers will not be able to make transactions through a bank beyond a certain limit.