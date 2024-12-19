Over 24 booked in terrorism, murder case for attacking ceremony in housing society

Gujar khan - The police in Gujar Khan have filed a case of terrorism and murder against three identified suspects, along with approximately two dozen unidentified individuals, in connection with an alleged attack on a real estate event held in a private housing society on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, an opening ceremony in New Metro City, Gujar Khan, drew a significant crowd of real estate developers, social figures, and journalists. The event was abruptly interrupted when approximately two dozen men, armed with advanced weapons, opened fire indiscriminately.

Tragically, a property dealer named Abdul Rehman, 35, was killed in the attack.

The police in Gujar Khan have filed a case following a complaint lodged by Abdul Basit, the cousin of the deceased. The case is registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, along with Sections 302, 148, 149, and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The complainant reported that he and Abdul Rehman, both residents of Chehari village, were present at an opening ceremony held at the housing society, which was attended by approximately 150 other property dealers.

Following the conclusion of the recitation of the Holy Quran, a group of around 24 men, armed with rifles, including individuals known as Rizwan alias Janu and Asim Tuti, began firing indiscriminately at the gathering. He claimed that his cousin, Abdul Rehman, was shot in the abdomen by Rizwan, who later died from his injuries before arriving at the hospital in Rawalpindi. Mr. Basit reported that attendees at the ceremony rushed to safety as the suspects made their escape following the disruption of the event. He alleged that the attack was executed at the instigation of Danial Iqbal, a resident of Gujar Khan village.

Police sources report that the post-mortem examination of the deceased took place at Gujar Khan THQ Hospital on Tuesday night. The individual was subsequently laid to rest in Chehari village of Gujar Khan on Wednesday afternoon.

In response to the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, has issued a directive to SP Saddar Division, Muhammad Nabil Khokhar, to himself lead the investigations of the incident and submit a report regarding the situation. SP Nabil announced the formation of teams tasked with conducting raids and apprehending outlaws, emphasizing that those who violate the law will face strict consequences.

According to the local sources, Danial Iqbal, who is also a landowner in Gujar Khan, had survived an assassination attack a few months ago in Gujar Khan. Sources claim that Danial and the New Metro City Gujar Khan had some land disputes, and the former had already accused some individuals linked with the housing society of attacking him.

The recent attack has instilled a profound sense of fear among residents of Gujar Khan and neighboring villages near the housing society. Videos of the attack that have circulated widely on social media show that approximately four journalists from the Gujar Khan Press Club narrowly escaped with their lives, as the assailants reached them before they could flee the scene. The residents have also expressed their concerns on the security of the New Metro City housing society in Gujar Khan, as around two dozen armed men carried out a fierce attack amid the presence of a large number of security guards.