ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy has commissioned its Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), PNS Yamama, at Constanta Port, Romania. Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and handed over the traditional Command Scroll to Commanding Officer of PNS Yamama, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Wednesday. Deputy Fleet Commander of Romanian Navy, Rear Admiral (UH) Marian Ciobotaru, and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Romania.