Pakistan, India agree to hybrid model for ICC events

Pakistan and India have agreed on hybrid model for ICC events under which matches hosted by either country during the 2024-2027 cycle will be played at a neutral venue.

Accordingly, in the upcoming Men's Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by Pakistan, all matches of India will be played at a neutral venue.

This will also apply ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 to be hosted by India and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

It was also announced that the PCB has been awarded hosting rights of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2028 and neutral venue arrangements will also apply.