Pakistan, Iran agree to boost cooperation

STAFF REPORT
December 19, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan and Iran yesterday agreed to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation and increase people-to-people contacts. The understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 21st D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Cairo, Egypt, said a Foreign Office statement issued here.  The two dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the trajectory of bilateral relations marked by increased high-level exchanges in political and economic fields. Deputy Prime Minister Dar and Minister Araghci also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East. The deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled position on Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

