Pakistan pushes for justice reform with EU-supported mediation initiative

Pakistan is advancing its justice reform efforts by promoting mediation as a cost-effective alternative to lengthy court proceedings, supported by a €20 million grant from the European Union (EU).

In collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA), a week-long training workshop for 24 judges, including eight women, was conducted to equip them with mediation skills. Experts from the Singapore International Mediation Centre (SIMC) led the workshop, aiming to address the massive backlog of over 2.1 million cases in the country’s judicial system.

Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah emphasized mediation as “the future of Pakistan,” highlighting its role in reducing case pendency and preserving relationships between disputing parties. He also endorsed the Court-annexed Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) model to integrate mediation into the judicial system.

The EU-funded ‘Deliver Justice Programme’ has already established court-annexed mediation centers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These centers, such as the Sariab Mediation Centre in Balochistan, have successfully resolved cases within 2-3 weeks on average, significantly easing court burdens.

Further plans include constructing additional mediation centers in Zhob, Uthal, and Ziarat by 2025, expanding the reach of this initiative.

International partners, including the EU and UNDP, have lauded these efforts, with Jeroen Willems of the EU Delegation and Van Nguyen of UNDP Pakistan expressing optimism about the program’s potential to provide quicker and more affordable justice.

The initiative represents a major step toward transforming Pakistan’s justice system, making it more efficient and accessible for all citizens.