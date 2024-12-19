Thursday, December 19, 2024
Past in Perspective

“This was the great proving ground, the invasion of the long-awaited second front which opened at last, and upon which turned the final outcome of the war.” –Winston Churchill

December 19, 2024
The D-Day Invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, stands as a watershed moment in World War II. Codenamed Operation Overlord, it was a colossal Allied effort led by General Dwight D. Eisenhower, orchestrating a surprise assault on Nazi-occupied France’s beaches. The operation involved over 150,000 troops from the United States, Britain, Canada, and other nations storming the heavily fortified coastline. Despite fierce resistance, allied forces secured a vital foothold, paving the way for the liberation of Europe. The sacrifices made by the courageous soldiers on that historic day remain a testament to bravery, strategic planning, and the turning tide against tyranny.

