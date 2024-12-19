PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi meets Saudi counterpart to strengthen cricket ties

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi met with the Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, in Riyadh to explore opportunities for cricket development, infrastructure enhancement, and player training in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, PCB Chairman highlighted the significance of mutual collaboration in advancing cricket across the region. He offered comprehensive support in developing cricket infrastructure and proposed a player exchange programme to promote growth in both nations. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a strong bond, and we are committed to assisting in the development of cricket in the Kingdom. We look forward to hosting Saudi players in Pakistan for advanced training and development. Pakistan is every Saudi’s second home, and we are delighted to collaborate on cricket infrastructure and player development,” said Chairman Naqvi.

He further suggested that Saudi Arabia could send emerging players to Pakistan, where the PCB would provide full training support. He expressed optimism about building a close working relationship between the two cricketing bodies to strengthen cricket in Saudi Arabia.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, lauded the PCB’s offer of assistance and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s growing enthusiasm for cricket, with approximately 18,000 active players in the Kingdom. “We are committed to player development and recently celebrated winning the ACC Challenge Cup. A partnership with Pakistan will greatly enhance our efforts to promote and develop cricket in Saudi Arabia,” he remarked. Both theleaders reiterated their shared commitment to advancing cricket in the region. Chairman Naqvi extended a formal invitation to Prince Saud bin Mishal to attend the ICC Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan in 2025, further cementing the spirit of collaboration between the two cricketing bodies.