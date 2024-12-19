PHC grants protective bail for PTI leaders amid ongoing legal cases

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin Gandapur, preventing their arrest in any registered cases.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed, addressed transit bail petitions filed by the , who appeared in court during the proceedings.

The petitioner's lawyer highlighted that Omar Ayub faced 50 cases in October, for which bail was previously secured. However, a new wave of legal action led to 34 additional cases being registered, prompting him to seek further protection from the court.

The court noted that this cycle of cases would persist unless the petitioner and the government reach an amicable resolution. Addressing the Additional Attorney General, the court urged a focus on the newly registered cases instead of revisiting earlier ones.

Omar Ayub informed the court that he had been arrested near Adiala Jail, despite holding protective bail, and was detained in connection with unspecified cases. In response, the court stated it would seek details of all registered cases, both known and unknown.

The court subsequently granted protective bail to Omar Ayub and Faisal Amin Gandapur until February 18, directing authorities not to arrest them in any registered cases.

The hearing was later adjourned.