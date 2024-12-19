Thursday, December 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Police arrest bike lifter; recover 8 stolen motorcycles

INP
December 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman. He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Gungmandi Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Adnan alias Lahori and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1734505095.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024