President stresses strengthening Pak-Saudi ties through enhanced cooperation

called for bolstering parliamentary collaboration and high-level exchanges with Saudi Arabia to deepen bilateral relations during a meeting with Saudi Shura Council Chairman Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh in Islamabad.

Welcoming the delegation, President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the shared faith, history, and culture between the two nations. He highlighted the potential for expanding economic and investment cooperation and urged efforts to fully realize this potential.

Expressing concern over the Middle East crisis, the President condemned Israeli aggression against civilians in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, reiterating Pakistan's solidarity with the affected nations.

President Zardari also conveyed greetings and prayers for the health and long life of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Both sides stressed the importance of transforming the longstanding relationship into a more strategic partnership. Dr. Abdullah described his visit as productive and noted fruitful discussions with Pakistan’s leadership and parliamentarians.

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki, and other senior officials.